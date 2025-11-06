Two charged in fatal Richmond Hill house fire that killed 11-year-old girl, woman

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto residents have been charged with first-degree murder after a house fire in Richmond Hill killed a woman and a young child and left three others with life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a fire just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, in the area of Skywood Drive and Rollinghill Road.

When emergency crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Four people were found unconscious inside the residence and one outside the home. They were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The next day, an 11-year-old girl died. On Sept. 3, Helya Baharikashani, 24, also succumbed to her injuries.

The three surviving victims have since been released from hospital and are actively recovering.

After an extensive investigation involving the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and several specialized units, police announced Thursday that two suspects have been arrested and charged,

Camille Hall, 42-year-old female, of Toronto and Smart Obanor, 30-year-old male, of Toronto, have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

At a media briefing Thursday, York Regional Police deputy Chief of Investigations Ryan Hogan confirmed there is no known relationship between the accused and the victims at this time.

“At this point, we have no evidence to suggest any connection between the two charged individuals and the victims,” said Hogan. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and we are keeping an open mind to all possible leads.”

Police declined to comment on a motive but said they are investigating all avenues, including whether others may have been involved.

When asked about reports suggesting a possible domestic-related motive, investigators said they could not confirm any link and continue to appeal for more information from the public.

“The homicide unit is committed to following every lead,” Hogan said. “We are appealing to anyone who may know these two individuals or have information about their movements before or after the fire to come forward.”

The victims were members of Richmond Hill’s Persian community, and police say the crime has deeply shaken neighbours, first responders and the wider community.

York Regional Police have deployed their Traumatic Incident Response protocol to provide ongoing support to affected residents and families.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact authorities.