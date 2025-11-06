Peloton recalls 833K bikes — with 44K in Canada — over seat post break risk

Send this page to someone via email

Peloton is recalling 833,000 of its popular indoor bikes — close to 50,000 of which were sold in Canada— over concerns the seat post can break and cause injuries.

A recall notice was issued by the company as well as the government of Canada Thursday, in addition to a notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Peloton is known mainly for its exercise equipment, which surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with high demand for its stationary bicycles, which people used while social distancing.

The recalls cite the seat post found on Peloton’s Original Series Bike+, which both the company and the government of Canada say was manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022 and sold in the United States and Canada between 2020 and April 2025.

Peloton says the affected seat post can break during use, which poses a risk of consumers potentially falling or getting injured. The notice adds that breaks have been reported by users who are taller than five feet 10 inches and weigh more than 250 pounds.

Approximately 833,000 units were sold in the U.S and 44,800 in Canada, according to the company’s statement.

A seat post found on the Peloton Original Series Bike+ with model number PL02 has been recalled for risk of breaking. Peloton via Government of Canada

Although there have been no reported incidents in Canada as of Nov. 6, when the recall notice was issued, the company has received three reports of a seat post breaking during use in the United States.

It isn’t clear if those reported incidents resulted in falls or injuries.

The seat posts may include model number PL02 and a serial number beginning with the letter “T.”

If customers are not sure whether their bike model is affected, the government of Canada says the bike itself measures four feet long and two feet wide and has an adjustable seat and handlebar.

The Original Series Bike+ may also include the Peloton name and model number inside the front fork, behind the front fork or behind the flywheel on the rear of the bike.

Consumers with the specific bicycle model are being told to stop using the bikes and contact Peloton for a replacement part that can be installed by owners with included instructions.

In 2023, Peloton issued a recall for the seat post on its original bike sold in the U.S. from January 2018 to May 2023. Those reported incidents resulted in various injuries, including what the company said was “a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.”