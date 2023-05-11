‘Immediately stop using’: Peloton recalls over 2 million exercise bikes in the U.S.

Peloton has recalled more than two million exercise bikes in the U.S. over concerns of a faulty seat that could break during use and cause injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday.

As part of the voluntary recall, the CPSC called for individuals who own a Peloton bike with the model number PL-01 to “immediately stop” using the equipment. The model number can be found on the bike’s label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel).

As per a Peloton press release, the company was alerted to 35 instances where a seat post broke or detached out of the 2,160,000 units sold in the U.S. between January 2018 and May 2023. In 13 of the 35 reports, Peloton users obtained various injuries, including “a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.”

Peloton will provide free repair kits to owners of the recalled equipment. The kit can be used to self-install a new, necessary seat post.

The same recall has not been made in Canada. In a statement to Global News, Peloton said discussions about the safety of models sold in the country are still ongoing.

“Our Members’ safety is our top priority. In cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), we announced a voluntary recall of the Peloton original Bike sold in the US from January 2018 to May 2023,” the company wrote. “We are in discussions with the regulator in Canada on this issue, in relation to the US announcement, and will have an update in the coming days.”

Peloton shares have dipped more than six per cent since the recall was announced.

Consumers affected by the recall can contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129.

In 2021, Peloton also issued a recall in Canada and the U.S. for two treadmill products after one child was killed and dozens more were injured in separate incidents over the last few years.