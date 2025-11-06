Sask. legislation to expand ‘interpersonal violence’ definition for victim protections

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation to expand the definition of “interpersonal violence” in an act providing protections to victims.

The new Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act, introduced Thursday, adds cyberstalking and coercive and controlling behaviour to the existing Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act.

“As a society our understanding of control, harassment, and abuse has evolved over time, and we are modernizing legislation to ensure Saskatchewan residents remain safe and secure online and in their communities,” Justice Minister Tim McLeod said.

“Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence will provide more options to protect those experiencing abuse, and raise awareness about how these crimes are evolving through technologies like geo-location devices and cellphone monitoring software.”

The province said the expansion of the definition to include cyberstalking specifically includes situations where offenders use tracking devices to monitor people without their consent.

Alana Ross, minister responsible for the status of women, said the legislation can act as an important tool to help people escape from abusive relationships.

“Interpersonal violence takes many forms, it is not always physical or even visible,” Ross said.

“Abusers use coercive control to isolate people from support — cutting off family, friends, and finances — and it is often an early warning sign of more dangerous behaviours like physical abuse.”

The province said the move is part of its ongoing support for programs and services related to interpersonal violence via the justice system.