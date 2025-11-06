Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Sask. legislation to expand ‘interpersonal violence’ definition for victim protections

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan legislature at Wascana Centre in Regina on Saturday, May 30, 2020. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan legislature at Wascana Centre in Regina on Saturday, May 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation to expand the definition of “interpersonal violence” in an act providing protections to victims.

The new Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act, introduced Thursday, adds cyberstalking and coercive and controlling behaviour to the existing Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act.

“As a society our understanding of control, harassment, and abuse has evolved over time, and we are modernizing legislation to ensure Saskatchewan residents remain safe and secure online and in their communities,” Justice Minister Tim McLeod said.

“Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence will provide more options to protect those experiencing abuse, and raise awareness about how these crimes are evolving through technologies like geo-location devices and cellphone monitoring software.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province said the expansion of the definition to include cyberstalking specifically includes situations where offenders use tracking devices to monitor people without their consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Alana Ross, minister responsible for the status of women, said the legislation can act as an important tool to help people escape from abusive relationships.

“Interpersonal violence takes many forms, it is not always physical or even visible,” Ross said.

“Abusers use coercive control to isolate people from support — cutting off family, friends, and finances — and it is often an early warning sign of more dangerous behaviours like physical abuse.”

Trending Now

The province said the move is part of its ongoing support for programs and services related to interpersonal violence via the justice system.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan organizations draw attention to brain injuries, domestic violence'
Saskatchewan organizations draw attention to brain injuries, domestic violence
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices