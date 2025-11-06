Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT called to Burnaby after fatal shooting

By Jacob New Global News
Posted November 6, 2025 2:42 am
1 min read
A tent is set up outside Station Square mall, while police have closed off the parking lot. View image in full screen
A tent is set up outside Station Square mall, while police have closed off the parking lot. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Burnaby after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP says that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of McKay Avenue and Kingsborough Street just after 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a male victim in the parking lot of the Station Square area of Metrotown.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man died despite life-saving efforts.

Later in the evening, police located a vehicle on fire in the area of Kingsway and Inman Avenue. Investigators are still working to determine whether it’s connected to the shooting.

Trending Now

Mounties say while it is early in their investigation, they believe the shooting may have been targeted. They add there is no further risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are expected to remain in the area gathering evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices