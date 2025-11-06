IHIT called to Burnaby after fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Burnaby after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP says that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of McKay Avenue and Kingsborough Street just after 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a male victim in the parking lot of the Station Square area of Metrotown.

The man died despite life-saving efforts.

Later in the evening, police located a vehicle on fire in the area of Kingsway and Inman Avenue. Investigators are still working to determine whether it’s connected to the shooting.

Mounties say while it is early in their investigation, they believe the shooting may have been targeted. They add there is no further risk to the public.

Officers are expected to remain in the area gathering evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT.