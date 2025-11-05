Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named CFL all-stars

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 7:37 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Trey Vaval (23) fumbles the ball as he is tackled on the opening kick return by Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Kerfalla Exumé (20) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Trey Vaval (23) fumbles the ball as he is tackled on the opening kick return by Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Kerfalla Exumé (20) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
It probably should have been expected after their disappointing season, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have only two CFL all-stars this year.

The Bombers’ entire offence was shut out, with returner Trey Vaval and defensive back Evan Holm both getting named to the All-CFL Team.

Vaval was named an all-star in his first year in the league. The West Division’s most outstanding rookie and most outstanding special teamer led the CFL in punt return yards and also led the league with four kick return touchdowns as a rookie.

Holm is also a first-time CFL all-star. He led the Blue and Gold with four interceptions in getting named the club’s most outstanding defensive player.

Only the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa RedBlacks, and Edmonton Elks had fewer all-stars.

Former Bombers Jermarcus Hardrick (Saskatchewan), Kenny Lawler (Hamilton) and Lirim Hajrullahu (Toronto) were also chosen for the All-CFL Team.

