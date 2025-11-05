2 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named CFL all-stars

Send this page to someone via email

It probably should have been expected after their disappointing season, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have only two CFL all-stars this year.

The Bombers’ entire offence was shut out, with returner Trey Vaval and defensive back Evan Holm both getting named to the All-CFL Team.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Vaval was named an all-star in his first year in the league. The West Division’s most outstanding rookie and most outstanding special teamer led the CFL in punt return yards and also led the league with four kick return touchdowns as a rookie.

Holm is also a first-time CFL all-star. He led the Blue and Gold with four interceptions in getting named the club’s most outstanding defensive player.

Only the Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa RedBlacks, and Edmonton Elks had fewer all-stars.

Former Bombers Jermarcus Hardrick (Saskatchewan), Kenny Lawler (Hamilton) and Lirim Hajrullahu (Toronto) were also chosen for the All-CFL Team.