National

Canada

Communities from across Saskatchewan gather to discuss preserving Indigenous language

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'keeping indigenous language alive'
keeping indigenous language alive
WATCH: The Language Keepers Gathering 2025 allowed Indigenous people to talk about preserving their language and culture as it is very closely tied. Youth are starting to get more involved with learning Indigenous language through technology, but speakers say it will take more work to be able to connect with their culture.
A conference held at Prairieland Park opened discussions about preserving Indigenous language.

The Language Keepers Gathering hosted communities from all over Saskatchewan, highlighting the tie between language and culture within those communities.

A speaker at the conference, Senapan Thunder, says Indigenous language holds culture, customs, and history.

A youth panel was speaking at the gathering Wednesday afternoon, calling attention to the need for young Indigenous people to learn and expand their language.

Trending Now

More youth are getting involved through technology and social media to learn Indigenous dialects.

Watch above for more on the story from Prairieland Park.

 

