Communities from across Saskatchewan gather to discuss preserving Indigenous language

A conference held at Prairieland Park opened discussions about preserving Indigenous language.
The Language Keepers Gathering hosted communities from all over Saskatchewan, highlighting the tie between language and culture within those communities.
Get daily National news
A speaker at the conference, Senapan Thunder, says Indigenous language holds culture, customs, and history.
A youth panel was speaking at the gathering Wednesday afternoon, calling attention to the need for young Indigenous people to learn and expand their language.
More youth are getting involved through technology and social media to learn Indigenous dialects.
Watch above for more on the story from Prairieland Park.
Comments