Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Infrastructure, jobs may be focus of Ontario’s fall fiscal update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario provides over $12M in infrastructure funding to Peterborough city and county'
Ontario provides over $12M in infrastructure funding to Peterborough city and county
RELATED: Ontario provides over $12M in infrastructure funding to Peterborough city and county – Oct 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is highlighting infrastructure spending and protecting jobs from the impacts of U.S. tariffs as two areas in which the federal budget falls short.

That focus may provide a glimpse of the themes of the fall economic statement, which often serves as a mini budget, that Bethlenfalvy is set to table Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In another recent financial update, the 2025-26 first quarter finances, the government projected a $14.6-billion deficit this year.

But in a speech earlier this week, Bethlenfalvy noted how the province ended last year with a deficit of $1.1 billion, significantly smaller than the $9.8 billion it had projected.

Trending Now

He also touted a debt-to-GDP ratio that is the lowest it’s been in a decade and falling costs of servicing the province’s debt, suggesting the books may be improving.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethlenfalvy has already made a few pre-fall economic statement announcements, including an HST rebate for some first-time homebuyers and $1.1 billion for home care.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices