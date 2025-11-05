Menu

Crime

New health problems delay closing arguments for Calgary man accused of sex assaults

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2025 2:18 pm
An undated photo of Richard Mantha. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Richard Mantha. Facebook
Closing arguments for a man accused of drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women east of Calgary have been delayed again due to illness.

Richard Robert Mantha, who is 61, has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Most of the complainants are women who worked in Calgary’s sex trade, with the alleged crimes taking place at a rural property east of the city.

Court heard Mantha could only appear in court by phone because he was in the COVID-19 isolation unit at the Calgary Remand Centre and may have suffered a second stroke.

The trial, which began in January 2024, has been plagued by delays, including one when Mantha suffered a stroke a few months later.

The case is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 14 to confirm a new date for arguments.

Provincial court Justice Judith Shriar said Wednesday it wasn’t fair to proceed with closing arguments if Mantha couldn’t be there.

“I’m also concerned about the consequences, not only of evidence at this stage, there’s a lot on the line here and he should be participating in a more meaningful way,” Shriar told court.

“It is just unspeakable … disappointment, frustration. We have to adjourn.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

