Ontario man charged after break-in at women’s prison, 2 people assaulted

Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a women’s prison and assaulting two people.
Police said the incident happened on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., when a break-and-enter occurred at the Grand Valley Institution for Women.
Investigators allege the suspect climbed the prison fence and entered the yard.
“Once inside, the male assaulted two victims,” police said, adding they suffered minor physical injuries.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including break-and-enter, two counts of assault and mischief under $5,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
