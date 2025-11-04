Barrett, Barnes lead Raptors in win over Bucks

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes each scored 23 points to rally the Toronto Raptors to a 128-100 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Six Toronto players hit double figures as the victory extended the Raptors’ (4-4) win streak to a season-high three games, and avenged a six-point loss to the Bucks (5-3) in Toronto’s home opener Oct. 24 at Scotiabank Arena.

Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to score 15 and contribute seven rebounds. Point guard Immanuel Quickley chipped in 15, followed by Gradey Dick’s 14 and 13 from Brandon Ingram.

After scoring 31 points with 20 rebounds in the Raptors’ home opener, Giannis Antetokounmpo was good for 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bucks (5-3) in just 24 minutes.

The two-time NBA MVP has been troubled with a left knee ailment and did not play the final quarter.

Barnes left late in the first half after suffering a left thumb strain, but returned in the third quarter.

Jakob Poeltl scored eight points after missing three games with a lower back injury.

The Raptors led for good after a Barrett field goal with 4:32 remaining in the opening quarter gave the home team a two-point lead.

Takeaways

Raptors: WNBA expansion Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello sat courtside. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic plans to have dinner with Brondello on Wednesday. Their paths crossed in Phoenix in 2019-20 when Brondello led the Mercury and Rajakovic was an assistant with the Suns.

Bucks: The visitors looked sluggish in their second game in as many nights, and after an emotional buzzer-beater victory on the road against the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Key moment

Toronto went on a 12-5 run to end the third quarter, capped off by a Ja’Kobe Walter three-point play with 1.7 seconds remaining to take a 105-80 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Key stat

The Raptors hit 12 three-point jumpers in the first half for a 73-54 advantage, but only five from beyond the arc in the second half.

Up next

Raptors: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Bucks: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.