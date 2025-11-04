Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt takes the stand during Day 11 of 2nd-degree murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt, Robin Vermette, said she heard a loud bang the night Nykera Brown died on Nov. 15th, 2022.

For the first time, the court heard Vermette’s series of events during her testimony on the 11th day of Rosenfeldt’s second-degree murder trial at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench Tuesday.

She was one of only three people reportedly inside the home at the time of the shot. She says she heard a loud bang that night.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She testified that after the gunshot, Rosenfeldt ran into her room visibly upset. She asked if Brown was OK, and he said he didn’t think so.

Vermette says she called the police, only finding out the incident was a shooting after police arrived on scene.

She testified she was laying down in her bed that evening and heard Brown and Rosenfeld arguing throughout the day, but it sounded like the fighting had settled in the hours before the bang.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the couple fought two to four days a week and that she mainly stayed in her room, so she often didn’t see the fighting.

Those claims were heard in court and have not been proven.

Vermette’s testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.