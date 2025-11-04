Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt takes the stand during Day 11 of 2nd-degree murder trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rosenfeldt’s aunt takes the stand Day 11 of second-degree murder trial'
Rosenfeldt’s aunt takes the stand Day 11 of second-degree murder trial
WATCH: Rosenfeldt’s aunt, Robin Vermette, said she heard a loud bang the night Nykera Brown died during the 11th day of his second-degree murder trial at Saskatoon Court of King's Bench Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt, Robin Vermette, said she heard a loud bang the night Nykera Brown died on Nov. 15th, 2022.

For the first time, the court heard Vermette’s series of events during her testimony on the 11th day of Rosenfeldt’s second-degree murder trial at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench Tuesday.

She was one of only three people reportedly inside the home at the time of the shot. She says she heard a loud bang that night.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She testified that after the gunshot, Rosenfeldt ran into her room visibly upset. She asked if Brown was OK, and he said he didn’t think so.

Vermette says she called the police, only finding out the incident was a shooting after police arrived on scene.

She testified she was laying down in her bed that evening and heard Brown and Rosenfeld arguing throughout the day, but it sounded like the fighting had settled in the hours before the bang.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She said the couple fought two to four days a week and that she mainly stayed in her room, so she often didn’t see the fighting.

Those claims were heard in court and have not been proven.

Vermette’s testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices