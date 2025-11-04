Menu

Canada

Anglican Diocese questions Alberta’s use of notwithstanding clause on teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 5:07 pm
1 min read
Bishop Stephen London with the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton in 2025. View image in full screen
Bishop Stephen London with the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton in 2025. Credit: Anglican Diocese of Edmonton
The Anglican Diocese of Edmonton is expressing concerns about the Alberta government’s use of the notwithstanding clause to force striking teachers back to work.

Bishop Stephen London says it is not his intention to wade into partisan political debate, but says the legislation has the potential to threaten the religious freedoms of Canadians.

He says using the clause to end the teachers’ strike goes against the Charter right to freedom of association.

London says denying one group’s fundamental rights has deeper implications that could interfere with people’s freedom of conscience and religion.

Last week, the United Conservative Party government invoked the notwithstanding clause to fast-track back-to-work legislation and end a provincewide teachers strike that began Oct. 6.

The bishop also calls on Premier Danielle Smith to remove the legislation and allow teachers to continue to bargain collectively.

“This was a significant decision that goes beyond normal politics,” London wrote in an open letter Tuesday.

“My concern is moral and spiritual.”

He said democratic rights and freedoms are central to Canadians’ lives and “are essential to us being able to call ourselves a free society.”

“In a time when democratic institutions around the world are becoming fragile, I believe it would be wise to step back from this action.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

