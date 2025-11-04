Fox shot, paralyzed in Ontario town prompts animal cruelty investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A fox that had to be euthanized because it was paralyzed after being shot multiple times has sparked an animal cruelty probe by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Oct. 24, OPP officers from the force’s Nottawasaga detachment responded to a report of an injured fox believed to have been hit by a vehicle. The fox was spotted near a residence, but when officers arrived, they could not find it.

In the following days, Procyon Wildlife — a wildlife rescue service in New Tecumseth — received multiple calls and captured the fox on Oct. 29 near St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery off Adjala Tecumseth Townline in Tottenham, Ont.

“A veterinary assessment revealed the fox had not been hit by a vehicle, but had instead been shot several times with a pellet or BB gun,” the OPP said.

“These injuries left the fox permanently paralyzed and was required to be euthanized to prevent further suffering. This incident is now being investigated as a case of animal cruelty.”

Police added it has also reported the incident to Provincial Animal Welfare Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Investigators are now seeking information from the public to identify the who ever may be responsible for this act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.