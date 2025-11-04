Menu

Canada

MGBHLM First Nation grows with new attractions

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
MGBHLM First Nation new Investments
WATCH: The community of Mosquito Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation is growing with new attractions. The chief says the nation will be strengthened and more protected with these investments.
Lots of new economic development is happening in the nation of Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man, a reserve located near North Battleford, Sask.

A grand opening for a new fire hall was held on Monday afternoon. The chief of MGBHLM says the need for a hall comes after a hot summer where lots of fires broke out in and around homes. The fire hall is 100 per cent funded by Indigenous Services Canada.

The First Nations reserve also introduced a new skate park to the community earlier last month. Spanning 2,000 square feet, the pump track is claimed to be the biggest in Saskatchewan. The track was built to keep kids entertained after school. It cost a little more than $550,000, which was contributed by businesses in the area.

MGBHLM is also hoping to relocate the Gold Eagle Casino in North Battleford. The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority has spoken out, saying it is not planning to relocate the casino.

If the casino is moved, the nation will be adding a hotel and a convention centre for a 27-hectare, $100-million project. The new location would replace the Best Canadian Motor Inns Motel, which burned down last year.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

