MGBHLM First Nation grows with new attractions

Send this page to someone via email

Lots of new economic development is happening in the nation of Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man, a reserve located near North Battleford, Sask.

A grand opening for a new fire hall was held on Monday afternoon. The chief of MGBHLM says the need for a hall comes after a hot summer where lots of fires broke out in and around homes. The fire hall is 100 per cent funded by Indigenous Services Canada.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The First Nations reserve also introduced a new skate park to the community earlier last month. Spanning 2,000 square feet, the pump track is claimed to be the biggest in Saskatchewan. The track was built to keep kids entertained after school. It cost a little more than $550,000, which was contributed by businesses in the area.

MGBHLM is also hoping to relocate the Gold Eagle Casino in North Battleford. The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority has spoken out, saying it is not planning to relocate the casino.

Story continues below advertisement

If the casino is moved, the nation will be adding a hotel and a convention centre for a 27-hectare, $100-million project. The new location would replace the Best Canadian Motor Inns Motel, which burned down last year.

Watch the video above for the full story.