‘Saves time for everybody’: Saint John police launch security camera program

Saint John police are asking the public to help them strengthen surveillance around the city by registering their private security cameras.

“With the help of residents and local business owners, we can create a safer community,” said Staff Sgt. Shawna Fowler with the Saint John Police Force.

Police hope to tap into the network of private cameras and are asking community members to add their names to the register so that officers can ask for that footage if need be.

“Signing up for this program would enable police to quickly identify individuals who may have video footage in an area where an incident has taken place,” said Fowler, adding that it will streamline investigations and allow officers to gather evidence more efficiently.

Fowler added that the registration will only flag a camera’s location. It will not enable live access for police, and any footage needed would have to be provided by the owner by request only.

Police believe this will result in faster response times.

“It saves time for us to not have to go door to door knocking to find if people have cameras. It saves time for everybody. It’s better on our resources,” said Fowler.