Toronto police cruiser ‘inadvertently’ rolls onto tasered suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are “reviewing” what happened after a video circulating online appears to show officers tasering a suspect before apparently losing control of a cruiser that rolls over them.

The video shows an officer pointing a taser at a suspect in a parking lot near a Tim Hortons before firing it, as the suspect falls to the ground.

A Toronto police cruiser then appears to slow-roll toward the suspect, as several officers rush in and try to push back against the car to stop it from colliding with the tasered figure.

The vehicle appears to bump and roll onto the figure as the officers push back against it, and one gets into the driver’s seat. When they get in, the cruiser briefly charges forward as someone can be heard yelling, “Back up.”

The cruiser eventually reverses, appearing to come off the suspect’s legs. Shouts of “get down” and “stop resisting” can be heard in the video, seemingly from the officers.

Toronto police said in a statement there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident. They said the suspect allegedly had a knife and had been damaging vehicles.

“To safely disarm the individual, a conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed. As officers moved to take the suspect into custody, another officer arrived on scene to assist,” police said in a statement.

“During this response, the officer’s vehicle inadvertently rolled forward into both the suspect and one of the arresting officers.”

Police said the incident took place at the Jane Park Plaza on Saturday.

The spokesperson said they were “actively reviewing the circumstances.”