Manitoba teen arrested after carjacking, police cars smashed, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A teen suspect is facing more than a dozen charges after a wild police chase west of Winnipeg on Friday, RCMP say.

Officers in Portage la Prairie were called to the scene of a carjacking on Fisher Avenue West Friday morning, where they learned that a suspect armed with a box cutter unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle before turning his attention to a nearby truck.

Police allege the youth stole the truck and that the vehicle’s driver, a 77-year-old man, was left with minor injuries.

The suspect fled Portage la Prairie, police said, crashing into another vehicle from behind on Highway 1, before fleeing that scene as well. The 64-year-old woman driving that vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen truck was later spotted on Highway 13, heading into the community of Oakville. Oakville School was put into lockdown as a precaution while police searched the area. The suspect was reportedly seen driving the truck erratically on a residential street.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver cut through the school’s parking lot and crashed into an RCMP cruiser as he sped away, police said.

The vehicle that was driven by a suspect in a rural Manitoba police chase. Manitoba RCMP

A short chase followed, and led to more collisions with police vehicles, before the truck turned over into a ditch on Provincial Road 430.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, 17, faces four Highway Traffic Act charges plus three counts of assault on police with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, and individual charges of mischief, robbery, auto theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fleeing from police and a pair of driving while impaired charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.