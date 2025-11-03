Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba teen arrested after carjacking, police cars smashed, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
A damaged Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured after a chase with a stolen vehicle Friday. View image in full screen
A damaged Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured after a chase with a stolen vehicle Friday. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teen suspect is facing more than a dozen charges after a wild police chase west of Winnipeg on Friday, RCMP say.

Officers in Portage la Prairie were called to the scene of a carjacking on Fisher Avenue West Friday morning, where they learned that a suspect armed with a box cutter unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle before turning his attention to a nearby truck.

Police allege the youth stole the truck and that the vehicle’s driver, a 77-year-old man, was left with minor injuries.

The suspect fled Portage la Prairie, police said, crashing into another vehicle from behind on Highway 1, before fleeing that scene as well. The 64-year-old woman driving that vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen truck was later spotted on Highway 13, heading into the community of Oakville. Oakville School was put into lockdown as a precaution while police searched the area. The suspect was reportedly seen driving the truck erratically on a residential street.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver cut through the school’s parking lot and crashed into an RCMP cruiser as he sped away, police said.

The vehicle that was driven by a suspect in a rural Manitoba police chase.
The vehicle that was driven by a suspect in a rural Manitoba police chase. Manitoba RCMP

A short chase followed, and led to more collisions with police vehicles, before the truck turned over into a ditch on Provincial Road 430.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, 17, faces four Highway Traffic Act charges plus three counts of assault on police with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, and individual charges of mischief, robbery, auto theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fleeing from police and a pair of driving while impaired charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg women charged in extortion, abduction scheme that led to police chase'
Winnipeg women charged in extortion, abduction scheme that led to police chase
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices