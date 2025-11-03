Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Toys for Tickets program returns for the holiday season

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
The City of Kingston's Toys for Tickets campaign has brought happy faces to thousands of children since it began in 2005. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston's Toys for Tickets campaign has brought happy faces to thousands of children since it began in 2005. CKWS-TV/Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kingston residents once again have the chance to turn a parking fine into a gift for a child in need through the city’s annual Toys for Tickets program.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 3, drivers can donate a new, unopened toy instead of paying a parking ticket received during that period. Brochures explaining the program will be included with tickets throughout the month.

“Toys for Tickets is a chance to turn a parking ticket into something truly meaningful,” says Dan Hazell, supervisor of enforcement services with the City of Kingston. “It’s a simple act of kindness that makes a big impact. By donating a new toy as payment for your fine, you’ll be helping a child and family in need this holiday season.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toys can be dropped off at the City Hall Payment Centre at 216 Ontario St. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays until Dec. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Each ticket can be replaced by one toy, which must be new, unopened and of equal or greater value than the fine. Toys that require batteries or promote violence will not be accepted, and a receipt must be provided. Tickets issued for unauthorized parking in accessible spaces are not eligible.

Trending Now

Recommended donations include dolls, cars, games and stuffed toys for children ages 12 and under, with particular need for gifts suited to infants and older children.

Participation in the program is optional. Drivers who prefer can still pay their fines online.

Since launching in 2005, Toys for Tickets has collected more than 4,000 toys for local children, with donations distributed to families across the community in time for the holidays.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices