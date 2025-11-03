Kingston’s Toys for Tickets program returns for the holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston residents once again have the chance to turn a parking fine into a gift for a child in need through the city’s annual Toys for Tickets program.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 3, drivers can donate a new, unopened toy instead of paying a parking ticket received during that period. Brochures explaining the program will be included with tickets throughout the month.

“Toys for Tickets is a chance to turn a parking ticket into something truly meaningful,” says Dan Hazell, supervisor of enforcement services with the City of Kingston. “It’s a simple act of kindness that makes a big impact. By donating a new toy as payment for your fine, you’ll be helping a child and family in need this holiday season.”

Toys can be dropped off at the City Hall Payment Centre at 216 Ontario St. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays until Dec. 3.

Each ticket can be replaced by one toy, which must be new, unopened and of equal or greater value than the fine. Toys that require batteries or promote violence will not be accepted, and a receipt must be provided. Tickets issued for unauthorized parking in accessible spaces are not eligible.

Recommended donations include dolls, cars, games and stuffed toys for children ages 12 and under, with particular need for gifts suited to infants and older children.

Participation in the program is optional. Drivers who prefer can still pay their fines online.

Since launching in 2005, Toys for Tickets has collected more than 4,000 toys for local children, with donations distributed to families across the community in time for the holidays.