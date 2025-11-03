Saskatoon to host 2027 Brier, marking 100 years of curling championship

Send this page to someone via email

The 100th anniversary of Canada’s men’s curling championship will be held in Saskatoon, Curling Canada announced Monday.

The Montana’s Brier will be held at SaskTel Centre in 2027, the organization announced, marking the event’s centennial.

“The Montana’s Brier is the epitome of Canadiana,” said Nolan Thiessen, Curling Canada CEO and a three-time Brier champion.

“What started as a modest event of goodwill and celebration of the sport of curling has evolved into one of the most recognizable properties in Canadian sport.

“It reflects our values of teamwork and camaraderie without sacrificing the tension of competition at the highest level and the remarkable feats of the athletes.”

Saskatoon’s seventh time hosting the annual championship — which was first hosted in Toronto in 1927 — is expected to include special events and displays marking the centennial. Saskatoon was also home to the Brier’s 75th anniversary in 2004.

Saskatchewan Tourism Minister Alana Ross called the news an exciting opportunity for the province.

“Curling is Saskatchewan’s official sport, and our province has a proud legacy of producing champions,” Ross said.

“This milestone event will showcase Saskatchewan’s unique hospitality through vibrant visitor experiences that strengthen our economy.”

The Brier, of course, is more than just a Canadian championship. The winning team will earn the opportunity to represent the nation at the 2027 World Men’s Curling Championship.

Curling Canada said tickets for the 2027 Brier will go on sale in spring 2026.