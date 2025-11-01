Menu

Weather

Wind expected in Atlantic region as storm recedes

By Emily Baron Cadloff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (NOAA via AP). View image in full screen
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (NOAA via AP).
HALIFAX – A weakened Hurricane Melissa is making for a wet and windy weekend in much of Atlantic Canada, with some areas warned of possible flurries as the storm weakens.

Melissa was downgraded to a post-tropical storm Friday as it moved up the East Coast and further across the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials at Environment Canada say that much of the Atlantic region should expect continued wind Saturday, but it is expected to die down overnight and into Sunday.

Some eastern areas such as Cape Breton and parts of Newfoundland will likely continue to see rain and potentially even flurries Saturday as the storm recedes.

On Friday, winds across the region gusted at an average of 80 kilometres an hour, with some areas recording gusts of 120 km/hr.

The rain fell hard and fast, with an average of 60 millimetres recorded across the region in just 10 hours.

Residents in some Prince Edward Island municipalities, including Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall were set to send trick-or-treaters out tonight, as the Halloween festivities were postponed Friday due to the weather.

Melissa made landfall in southwest Jamaica on Tuesday with wind speeds reaching 295 km/h. The hurricane has been blamed for at least 19 deaths in Jamaica and 31 in nearby Haiti.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

