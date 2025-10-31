Saskatoon celebrates Halloween 2025 with trick-or-treating, donations

See more sharing options

People in Saskatoon are getting ready for Halloween night with trick-or-treating at the Western Development Museum.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph High School is collecting non-perishable food items to donate for the Halloween for Hunger program.

This is the 20th year of the program, with all donations going to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Watch the video above to see what was happening in Saskatoon Halloween morning