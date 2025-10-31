Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon celebrates Halloween 2025 with trick-or-treating, donations

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Celebrates Halloween'
Saskatoon Celebrates Halloween
WATCH: Saskatoon is celebrating Halloween in all kinds of different ways, with trick-or-treating events and food bank donations. People are getting excited for Halloween night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People in Saskatoon are getting ready for Halloween night with trick-or-treating at the Western Development Museum.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph High School is collecting non-perishable food items to donate for the Halloween for Hunger program.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This is the 20th year of the program, with all donations going to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

Trending Now

Watch the video above to see what was happening in Saskatoon Halloween morning

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices