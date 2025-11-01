‘I’ve kind of done it all’: Zamboni driver from Halifax retiring after 50 years

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of an era.

Fifty years ago, Kelly Saunders got his start operating a Zamboni ice resurfacing machine at several rinks across Halifax, eventually climbing the ranks to become the head ice technician at the city’s largest venue, the Scotiabank Centre.

But now the self-described “rink rat” is hanging up the keys.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be here for a long time, and I’ve kind of done it all,” Saunders said about his recent decision to retire from preparing the ice at the Scotiabank Centre, where he’s worked for the past 39 years of his five-decade career.

For a long stretch of that time, since 1994, Saunders has been keeping the Halifax Mooseheads’ home venue in top condition. That was the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club’s inaugural season.

If an event took place on ice at the Scotiabank Centre, he was a part of it.

“The 2013 Mooseheads winning the President’s Trophy here on home ice was awesome. They’re our home team. They were the first kind of home team to win the championship here,” Saunders said, reflecting on stand-out moments over the years.

“IIHF, two World Juniors, Women’s Worlds, Men’s Senior, we’re the only building in the world that’s hosted all three. So it was kind of an honour to participate in those.”

Travis Kennedy, the Halifax Mooseheads’ vice-president of Business, said Saunders has left a lasting impression on the organization.

“Everyone knows Kelly. They may not all know his name, but they know he’s the guy on the Zamboni,” Kennedy said.

“There’s a reason the ice is usually some of the best in the entire league, because he loves what he does.”

Saunders says he’ll be working his final Halifax Mooseheads game on Nov. 9.

