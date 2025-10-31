Menu

Canada

Supreme Court rules against mandatory minimum child pornography sentences

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at the the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at the the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
The Supreme Court of Canada said the one-year mandatory minimum jail sentences for accessing or possessing child pornography are unconstitutional.

In a ruling Friday, the top court said although the sentences contribute to the objectives of denunciation and deterrence, they also remove judges’ discretion to impose sentences other than imprisonment when appropriate.

The decision affirms a ruling of the Quebec Court of Appeal, which said the mandatory minimum sentences violated the Charter guarantee against cruel or unusual punishment.

The Court of Appeal decision flowed from the cases of two men who pleaded guilty to offences.

The Crown took its case to the Supreme Court, arguing that accessing and possessing child pornography must be denounced vehemently.

It said the sentences imposed must reflect the reprehensible nature of these offences as well as the harm caused to victims, their families and society.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

