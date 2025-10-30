Jets topple Blackhawks 6-3 behind top line

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg’s top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi each had three-point nights as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Thursday.

Vilardi had two goals and an assist and Scheifele and Connor each posted a goal and pair of helpers.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg (8-3-0). Dylan DeMelo contributed a pair of assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen, Alex Vlasic and Andre Burakovsky scored and Spencer Knight stopped 26 shots for Chicago (5-4-2), which was starting a six-game road trip.

The Jets scored quick goals in each of the first two periods.

After Chicago took a penalty at 1:21 of the first period, Namestnikov scored 21 seconds later on a quick feed from behind the net by Gustav Nyquist.

An unlucky bounce led to the Blackhawks evening it up at 8:57.

Hellebuyck went to play a puck when it was dumped in the corner, but it hit a seam in the boards and bounced straight to Teravainen as he was skating to the front of the net.

Vilardi and Scheifele teamed up on a 2-on-1 to go ahead 2-1 with 3:04 remaining in the opening frame.

A Chicago turnover early in the second frame gave Connor the puck and he passed it to Scheifele, who fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Knight at 1:54.

Vilardi scored his fourth goal of the season at 11:19 after DeMelo sent him a puck from the corner.

After Morrissey recorded his first goal of the season at 10:12, Vlasic scored his first goal of the campaign two minutes later. Burakovsky and Connor finished off the scoring.

Takeaways

Jets: Nyquist left the game with about 12 minutes left in the first period with an injury that wasn’t from an obvious play. Jonathan Toews notched an assist in his first game against his old team, which chose him third overall in the 2006 NHL draft. Toews, 37, missed the past two seasons with health issues and signed a one-year deal with his hometown Jets. He has two goals and four assists.

Blackhawks: After successfully killing off 11 consecutive power plays heading into the game, the Blackhawks were beat on Winnipeg’s first man advantage – and first shot of the game. Chicago was also 0-for-3 on the power play. Knight didn’t earn a point for the first time in his last six outings (4-1-1).

Key moment

Connor’s goal with 2:41 left in the game was a beauty, as he moved in toward Knight and flipped a backhand behind the goalie’s back to make it 6-3.

Key stat

Scheifele’s team-leading ninth goal of the season put him in a logjam with the NHL’s other top goal scorers. He now has 18 points through 11 games.

Up next

Jets: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon.

Blackhawks: In Edmonton to face the Oilers Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.