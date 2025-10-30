Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CN Rail lays off some 400 managers as tariffs take a bite out of shipping volumes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 6:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: U.S. Senate votes to nullify tariffs on Canada, exposing opposition to Trump trade policy'
Business Matters: U.S. Senate votes to nullify tariffs on Canada, exposing opposition to Trump trade policy
Business Matters: U.S. Senate votes to nullify tariffs on Canada, exposing opposition to Trump trade policy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian National Railway Co. is laying off about 400 managers as tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada take a toll on freight traffic.

The cuts affect more than six per cent of the company’s non-unionized workforce.

CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski says the Montreal-based company has been “adjusting its unionized and management head count across Canada and the U.S to reflect the business environment.”

A man walks into central station next to CN headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A man walks into central station next to CN headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Steep sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum, auto and lumber imports by U.S. President Donald Trump have dented CN shipping volumes, with year-over-year traffic down in the spring and early summer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, rival railway Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. said profits rose despite tariff disruptions, which cut into its steel and forest products business.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CN layoffs arrive the same month that chief field operating officer Derek Taylor abruptly left the company, less than two years after he took up the role.

The country’s largest railway is slated to report its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices