Thief makes off with $80K in whipped cream during Ontario trailer heist

Guelph police are looking for a suspect who allegedly whipped up a creamy heist earlier this week.
Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said a manager from a business on Speedvale Avenue West reported a trailer had been stolen earlier in the morning.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Oct. 28, a white Wabash refrigerated trailer was hooked up and towed away. The trailer was loaded with 30 pallets of Gay Lea-branded whipped cream worth $80,000.
A suspect description was not available. It’s not clear where the trailer was last spotted after it was towed away.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
