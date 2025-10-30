Menu

Crime

Thief makes off with $80K in whipped cream during Ontario trailer heist

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Whipped cream View image in full screen
A close up of whipped cream is shown in this undated stock photo. Guelph police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole $80,000-worth of whipped cream earlier this week. Getty Creative Images
Guelph police are looking for a suspect who allegedly whipped up a creamy heist earlier this week.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said a manager from a business on Speedvale Avenue West reported a trailer had been stolen earlier in the morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Oct. 28, a white Wabash refrigerated trailer was hooked up and towed away. The trailer was loaded with 30 pallets of Gay Lea-branded whipped cream worth $80,000.

A suspect description was not available. It’s not clear where the trailer was last spotted after it was towed away.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

