3 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of missing Ontario man

Provincial police say three people have been charged with murder in the death of a man who was reported missing two years ago.
Police say 34-year-old Robbie Thomson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was reported missing in October 2023.
They say he has not been found, but investigators have determined he was the victim of a homicide.
Police say three people, ranging in ages 34 to 48, have each been charged with first-degree murder in Thomson’s death.
They say the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Perth, Ont., on Thursday.
Police say there’s no risk to public safety and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
