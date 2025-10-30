Menu

Crime

3 people charged with 1st-degree murder in death of missing Ontario man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 9:36 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Provincial police say three people have been charged with murder in the death of a man who was reported missing two years ago.

Police say 34-year-old Robbie Thomson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was reported missing in October 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say he has not been found, but investigators have determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Police say three people, ranging in ages 34 to 48, have each been charged with first-degree murder in Thomson’s death.

Trending Now

They say the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Perth, Ont., on Thursday.

Police say there’s no risk to public safety and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

