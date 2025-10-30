Job vacancies plummet to lowest point since 2017: StatCan

Send this page to someone via email

There are fewer vacant jobs available for Canadians to fill now than there have been since 2017, according to new government data.

Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that the number of job vacancies in August fell to 457,400 — the lowest level since August 2017.

That’s a drop of 15.2 per cent in August 2025 compared to a year prior, with a drop of 82,100 available jobs.

The job vacancy rate is defined by Statistics Canada as “the number of vacant positions as a proportion of total labour demand.”

A job vacancy usually means a paid position that is open or about to become open for people to apply to, and where the employer is actively seeking someone to hire for those roles from outside their organization.

Statistics Canada also said there were 3.5 unemployed persons for every job vacancy in August, which was up from 3.3 in July and 0.7 per cent higher compared to August 2024.

The agency adds the ratio of unemployed individuals compared to available positions is the highest since November 2016 (excluding April to September 2020, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Separate data shows the unemployment rate for August was 7.1 per cent compared to a year prior, which was up from 6.9 per cent in July, and September showed the same figure.

The unemployment data combined with that of job vacancies suggests the job market continues to be difficult for those looking to find work, with the data showing a rise in Canadians who want to work being unable to find employment in addition to a drop in positions available to apply for.

A report from the Bank of Canada earlier in October showed how businesses were less optimistic heading into the third quarter of the year (July through September) and into 2026, with demand for their products and services expected to decline.

This means many companies are expecting to hold off on hiring new employees because they don’t anticipate a need for them anytime soon.

Businesses say a big part of why they are feeling less positive about the future is because of tariffs and the trade war.

“Businesses no longer expect sales growth to strengthen over the coming year as tariff-related impacts continue to hold back demand,” said the Bank of Canada.

“Firms attribute this anticipated weakness largely to broad spillover effects from the trade conflict.”

The central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate for the second straight meeting, with the aim of continuing to offer the economy more breathing room to borrow money for investing — which could spur job growth.

Transportation and warehousing, public administration and information and cultural industries had the highest number of job vacancies, the agency said. Meanwhile, increases in available positions were seen in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting and little changed in other sectors.

Statistics Canada on Thursday also reported payroll employment data for August, which showed little change.

Payroll employment includes the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer in a given period. This can be seen as another way to measure the strength of Canada’s jobs market.

The agency says payroll employment increased in August by 3,300 people receiving pay and benefits, which is considered a minimal or near zero per cent change compared to the increase of 25,600 (0.1 per cent) in July.

Compared to a year ago, August saw payroll employment increase by 0.2 per cent.

Jobs in public administration and construction saw the biggest increase in payroll employment, while declines were seen in retail and wholesale trade. Payroll employment also fell in August for professional positions, scientific and technical services.