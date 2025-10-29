SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Durant leads bigger Rockets past Raptors 139-121

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 9:17 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Kevin Durant had 31 points as the Houston Rockets flew past the Toronto Raptors 139-121 on Wednesday.

Durant also had five rebounds and an assist as Houston (2-2) won back-to-back games. Jabari Smith Jr. added 25 points with five boards and five assists.

Alperen Sengun neared a triple double with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Scottie Barnes also had 31 points as Toronto (1-4) dropped its fourth straight game. Barnes added five rebounds and two assists.

Brandon Ingram had 29 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Raptors starting centre Jakob Poeltl was ruled out hours before the opening tip-off with lower back stiffness.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight'
Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight
Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles made his first career NBA start in just the third game of his career. He finished with 13 points and two assists over 25 minutes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The game’s start time was moved up by an hour to allow fans to watch the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. Scotiabank Arena had the critical baseball game up on in-arena screens following the final buzzer of the Raptors game.

Takeaways

Rockets: At different points in the night Houston was able to put five players all over six-foot-10, at least an inch taller than six-foot-nine Sandro Mamukelashvii, the tallest Toronto player. The size advantage held by Smith (6-11), Durant (6-10), Sengun (6-11), Steven Adams (6-11), and Clint Capela (6-10) over the entire Raptors roster allowed them to out-rebound the hosts 53-22.

Raptors: Poeltl’s absence hurt Toronto in two ways. First, it allowed Sengun and Adams free reign around the basket, with Houston outscoring the Raptors 66-36 in the paint. It also hurt Toronto’s depth, with the Rockets getting 37 bench points to the Raptors’ 23.

Trending Now

Key moment

Durant’s driving layup 4:16 into the third quarter capped Houston’s 16-6 run to open the second half.

Key stat

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto lost despite being more efficient from three-point range, going 21 for 40 (52.5 per cent) from beyond the arc.

Up next

Raptors: Travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday.

Rockets: Head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices