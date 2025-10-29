Jakob Poeltl out as Raptors host Rockets

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto centre Jakob Poeltl will miss the Raptors’ game tonight against the visiting Houston Rockets with lower back stiffness.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic made the announcement pre-game and said Poeltl is considered day-to-day.

The seven-foot Poeltl is averaging 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through four games this season.

He played nearly 24 minutes in Toronto’s 121-103 loss in San Antonio on Monday, with two points, two rebounds and a block.

The 30-year-old Poeltl signed a four-year US$104 million contract extension in July after career highs of 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

He also had 2.8 assists per game last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.