Halloween enthusiasts warned fireworks illegal in many Okanagan cities, including Kelowna

Tricks and treats are a big part of Halloween, but for some, so are fireworks displays.

However, in many Okanagan municipalities, including Kelowna, setting off fireworks within city boundaries is illegal.

“It’s very serious,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD). “You’re shooting an explosive.”

Johnson said burning and fireworks complaints are common on Halloween, but he added that the fire activity isn’t only illegal — it’s also dangerous.

“It has caused burns,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t take long on Google to actually find stories of children that have been been scarred for their entire life.”

Not to mention, Johnson said, the potential for fire starts.

“We have had an apartment fire years ago, which we suspected fireworks,” Johnson said. “Last week alone we had a hedge fire caused by fireworks, so it does occur.”

In West Kelowna this summer, two wildfires ignited near Smith Creek.

Fireworks were the suspected cause in both cases.

And earlier this month, dashcam footage captured a shocking scene as fireworks shot out of a moving vehicle on Westside Road.

While officials couldn’t provide an official link, a grass fire started in the same area just hours later.

“People in Kelowna are not permitted to have an open fire but yet, in Halloween time, people think that it’d be OK to have a little fire or shoot off a couple fireworks,” Johnson said.

The concerns have been growing as Halloween approaches.

Last week alone, Johnson said he fielded nearly a dozen complaints of people setting off fireworks.

While the summer season is long gone, Johnson said the fire risk still exists.

“The province only removed the campfire ban last week, so we’re unseasonably dry this year,” Johnson said. “Even though we’ve had a couple days of rain now and there’s some moisture in the ground — there’s some mud out there — the reality is, things are still bone dry.”

While Halloween is typically a busy night for emergency responders, this one could be even more so given that Halloween falls on a Friday night this year.

Kelowna RCMP said they will be adding extra resources for the night.

“People are going to go down to the clubs, to the nightclubs, maybe go out to a bar when they generally might not do that during the week,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo. “So we’re going to make sure that we have extra resources on. There’s going be more patrols downtown, more patrols in the areas where there are trick-or-treaters.”

Those patrols will also include making sure people are not setting off fireworks, which are only allowed with permits at sanctioned events, such as for Canada Day or New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Those caught breaking the rules could face fines ranging between $250 and $500.