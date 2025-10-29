Menu

Crime

Moncton resident calls for better police response to rising crime after home break-in

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 5:38 pm
2 min read
Moncton homeowner says police dismissive of home break-in
A Moncton homeowner says she felt dismissed by RCMP after reporting a break-in at her downtown Moncton home. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
A Moncton homeowner says she’s fed up with crime in the city, and feels she was dismissed by RCMP when her home was broken into.

Jo-Anne Phillips’ weekend away with her husband was interrupted on Sunday when the couple got a call from their surveillance company about a break-in at their house.

“They smashed the glass on the front door. Unlocked the front porch and entered the home. They had been back and forth, again, looking at the surveillance camera,” she said.

“They’ve accessed the back porch and the front portion of the house. And it turned into a little bit of a horrible scenario.”

Phillips says she and her husband watched the person for half an hour on the camera. She alleges they received pushback when they called RCMP asking when someone would get there.

When an officer arrived, Phillips alleges he implied there was no point in pressing charges.

“He said to me, ‘Do you want us to press charges?’ And I said, ‘Of course I do. This man just committed a crime. He broke into my house, that’s illegal.’ And the officer said, ‘You will not get any restitution,'” she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson from RCMP declined to comment on specifics but confirmed RCMP responded to the incident. The spokesperson said anyone unhappy with service they receive from the RCMP can file a complaint.

Phillips says she’s had several incidents at her home and is fed up with how police are responding.

She’s part of the Enough is Enough Collation, composed of downtown businesses and property owners calling for more action on crime. They have an online petition, calling for all three levels of government to implement stricter policies and increase law enforcement visibility.

“The individuals, the businesses in downtown Moncton, should be able to feel safe,” she said.

