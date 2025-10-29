Draft changes to Alberta’s provincial ridings sees Edmonton, Calgary gain seats

A new report recommends Alberta’s two major cities get more seats in the provincial legislature in time for the 2027 election.
The report comes from a commission tasked by the province to study Alberta’s existing ridings and determine a fair way to add two additional seats, bringing Alberta’s total to 89 from 87.
The commission’s interim report recommends two new seats in Calgary and one in Edmonton to reflect population growth in those areas.
It also recommends changes to many existing ridings to account for population swings, including consolidating two rural ridings into one in northern Alberta.
Justice Minister Mickey Amery and the Opposition NDP say they’re reviewing the report.
The commission will hold public hearings in Jan. 2026 to solicit feedback on its recommendations.
It will also be accepting written submissions starting on Nov. 3.
The commission must submit its final report to the Speaker of the Alberta Legislature within five months.
