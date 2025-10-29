Florida Panthers’ Brad Marchand returns to Halifax to coach tribute game for friend’s daughter

Send this page to someone via email

NHL star Brad Marchand has returned home to Nova Scotia to serve as a guest coach at a tribute hockey game honouring the life of his longtime friend and trainer’s daughter, who died last week after a battle with cancer.

Marchand, who left the Florida Panthers Tuesday for what the team called “a death in his family circle,” will join his former Halifax Mooseheads teammate Andrew Bodnarchuk on the March & Mill Co. Hunters’ bench during Wednesday’s game against the Halifax McDonalds at the Halifax Forum.

Hunters owner JP MacCallum lost his 10-year-old daughter, Selah Panacci-MacCallum, last Friday.

In an Instagram post, MacCallum said she “took her last breaths at home … held by her family and surrounded by love.”

Story continues below advertisement

Paul Graham, the president of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, extended the league’s condolences to MacCallum’s family and thanked Marchand and Bodnarchuk for their show of support.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This gesture reflects the true spirit of the hockey community in Nova Scotia, one built on compassion, loyalty, and connection that extends far beyond the rink,” Graham said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with JP, his loved ones, and the entire Hunters organization.”

Donations will be accepted for the family at Wednesday night’s game, as well as a raffle for a signed Marchand jersey.

The local hockey community rallied around the MacCallum family during Selah’s battle with adrenal cortical carcinoma. The Hunters dedicated their 2025-26 season to her, and wore special Strength for Selah jerseys at the home opener last month.

A bursary was also created in her name to be awarded within the hockey community each year.

A celebration of life for Selah will be held Thursday at Shining Waters Marina in Tantallon, N.S.

“Selah enjoyed good food, art, music and laughter amongst friends – we will honour her with all of these things!” her family wrote.