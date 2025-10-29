Oilers cool off hot Mammoth with 6-3 win

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for five second-period goals to get past the sizzling Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Tuesday.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, while Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson also scored for the Oilers (5-4-2) who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton replied for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who saw an impressive seven-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner registered 20 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops for the Mammoth.

TAKEAWAYS

Mammoth: Cooley, one of a league-leading five forwards with 10-plus points for Utah so far this season, has had a particularly hot hand of late. With his eighth goal of the campaign, Cooley extended his points streak to four games, registering nine points in that span. It was his league-leading fourth game-opening goal of the year and he became the first player in league history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

Oilers: Draisaitl, who turned 30 on Monday, has also been on a tear of late, also scoring his eighth to extend his points streak to six games with nine points of his own during the run. Draisaitl played in his 800th career game on Sunday in Vancouver.

KEY MOMENT

The Oilers scored their fifth goal of the second period with 2:04 left in the middle frame on a gorgeous goal as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made a quick return pass through traffic to McDavid, who scored just his second of the season.

KEY STAT

Although their winning streak ended Tuesday, Utah’s eight wins in October mark the first time in franchise history (including previous incarnations in Winnipeg and Arizona) that the team has ever recorded eight wins in a calendar month.

UP NEXT

Mammoth: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Oilers: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.