Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Health care systems ‘dismantling’ in B.C.’s Interior amid physician resignations

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 8:19 pm
1 min read
File. View image in full screen
File. Global News
B.C.’s health care system is facing growing pressure in the Thompson-Okanagan, where two new waves of physician resignations are putting added strain on Interior Health.

Seven obstetricians and gynecologists have resigned from Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C., while four psychiatrists have stepped down from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The departures come just months after Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit was forced to close due to a shortage of doctors.

Toronto medical malpractice lawyer Sonia Nijjar says the situation reflects a troubling decline in the system.

“We’re seeing a real dismantling and disintegration of these systems that are supposed to keep us safe,” Nijjar said.

“We should all be concerned about where this is going. This is a government issue, and we need to speak up and demand change.”

Frustrations over emergency room closures in Delta

Nijjar adds that as staffing shortages worsen, patients must take an active role in protecting themselves within a stressed system.

“Advocating for yourself is very important,” she said. “Having family or friends who can speak up for you can make a real difference.”

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne says she continues to have confidence in Interior Health’s leadership under newly-appointed president and CEO Sylvia Weir.

“The leadership team at Interior Health has my full confidence,” Osborne said. “This is a health authority that continues to do the work, and I’ll continue to support them.”

Osborne confirmed that recruitment efforts are underway in both Kamloops and Vernon to fill the vacancies left by the recent resignations, with four psychiatrists and three obstetricians having already signed offer letters.

Nijjar says these issues aren’t unique to British Columbia. Similar cracks are appearing across the country as hospitals struggle with retention and workload challenges.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

