Politics

Recount confirms Jeromy Farkas as Calgary’s new mayor

By Ken MacGillivray & Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 4:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary elects Jeromy Farkas as new mayor: unofficial results'
Calgary elects Jeromy Farkas as new mayor: unofficial results
WATCH (Oct. 21): The unofficial winner of Calgary’s mayoral race is Jeromy Farkas, according to the vote tally on Elections Calgary. He narrowly edged out another leading candidate and knocked out the city’s incumbent in Monday night’s election – Oct 21, 2025
Elections Calgary has completed a recount of ballots in the city’s recent mayoral election and has confirmed that independent candidate Jeromy Farkas will be the city’s new mayor.

The recount, which was conducted on Oct. 27, was requested by Communities First mayoral candidate Sonya Sharp, who was runner-up in the Oct. 20 election, finishing 581 votes behind Farkas, according to the official results.

However, the results of the recount have widened Farkas’ margin of victory slightly, showing him defeating Sharp by 616 votes.

Elections Calgary says there was a total of 348,865 votes cast for the eight candidates running in the mayoral election, with Farkas getting 91,112 votes and Sharp receiving 90,496.

In a statement following the recount, Farkas expressed his thanks to Elections Calgary and the volunteers who oversaw the recount.

He said he also reached out to Coun. Sharp to congratulate her and her team on running a strong campaign.

“I expressed my hope that Calgarians will continue to benefit from her commitment to public service,” said Farkas.

He and the other members of Calgary’s newly-elected city council will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The 14-member council will include four incumbents, along with 10 political newcomers.

