Recount confirms Jeromy Farkas as Calgary’s new mayor

Elections Calgary has completed a recount of ballots in the city’s recent mayoral election and has confirmed that independent candidate Jeromy Farkas will be the city’s new mayor.

The recount, which was conducted on Oct. 27, was requested by Communities First mayoral candidate Sonya Sharp, who was runner-up in the Oct. 20 election, finishing 581 votes behind Farkas, according to the official results.

However, the results of the recount have widened Farkas’ margin of victory slightly, showing him defeating Sharp by 616 votes.

Elections Calgary says there was a total of 348,865 votes cast for the eight candidates running in the mayoral election, with Farkas getting 91,112 votes and Sharp receiving 90,496.

In a statement following the recount, Farkas expressed his thanks to Elections Calgary and the volunteers who oversaw the recount.

He said he also reached out to Coun. Sharp to congratulate her and her team on running a strong campaign.

“I expressed my hope that Calgarians will continue to benefit from her commitment to public service,” said Farkas.

He and the other members of Calgary’s newly-elected city council will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The 14-member council will include four incumbents, along with 10 political newcomers.