The results of the 2025 municipal election in Calgary are now official

The official election results and Calgarians now know who the city’s new mayor, council and members of the local school boards will be.

By law, the City of Calgary was required to submit the official numbers to the provincial government by noon on Oct. 24.

The city says 349,815 people or 39.04 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year’s municipal election.

The results confirm that Jeromy Farkas will be Calgary’s new mayor after receiving 91,071 votes.

That’s 581 votes more than runner up Sonya Sharp.

However, those results are still subject to a recount which will be overseen by the government of Alberta and must be completed by 12 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The new members of city council, according to the official results, will be:

Ward 1 – Kim Tyers

Ward 2 – Jennifer Wyness

Ward 3 – Andrew Yule

Ward 4 – Daniel James (DJ) Kelly

Ward 5 – Raj Dhaliwal

Ward 6 – John Pantazopoulos

Ward 7 – Myke Atkinson

Ward 8 – Nathaniel Schmidt

Ward 9 – Harrison M. Clark

Ward 10 – Andre Chabot

Ward 11 – Rob Ward

Ward 12 – Mike Jamieson

Ward 13 – Dan McLean

Ward 14 – Landon Johnston

The City of Calgary said the official results in Ward 12 reflect the outcome of a recount conducted Thursday under the Local Authorities Election Act and they confirm that Mike Jamieson defeated Sarah Ferguson by a margin of 59 votes.

The new members of council will be officially sworn in at a ceremony in council chambers starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Members of the public will be invited to attend in person or watch it live on the City of Calgary website.

The new elected public school trustees are:

Wards 1 and 2 – Jenny Regal

Wards 3 and 4 – Laura Hack

Wards 5 and 10 – Cynthia Cordova

Wards 6 and 7 – Patricia Bolger

Wards 8 and 9 – Susan Vukadinovic

Wards 11 and 13 – Nancy Close

Wards 12 and 14 – Charlene May

The new trustees will be sworn in during a special ceremony on Oct. 31.

However, it will only be open to immediate family and will be followed by a organizational meeting during which the trustees will elect a new chair.

The newly elected separate school trustees who will all sit on the board of Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) are:

Wards 1 and 2, plus Cochrane – Myra D’Souza

Wards 3 and 5 – Terry W.N. Thuo (Acclaimed)

Wards 4 and 7, plus Airdrie – Maria-Teresa Vecchio-Romano

Wards 6 and 8 – Lory Iovinelli

Wards 9 and 10, plus Chestermere – Shannon Cook (Acclaimed)

Wards 11 and 12 – Chantelle Dur (Acclaimed)

Wards 13 and 14 – Steve Chapman

A spokesperson for the CCSD tells Global News that the new trustees will be sworn in prior to the next regular board meeting on Oct. 29, during which they will also select a new chair and vice-chair.