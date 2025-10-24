Menu

Politics

The results of the 2025 municipal election in Calgary are now official

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 5:19 pm
2 min read
There will be a total of eleven new faces, including a new mayor, occupying the seats in Calgary's city council chambers following the recent municipal election. View image in full screen
There will be a total of 11 new faces, including a new mayor, occupying the seats in Calgary's city council chambers following the recent municipal election. Global News
The official election results and Calgarians now know who the city’s new mayor, council and members of the local school boards will be.

By law, the City of Calgary was required to submit the official numbers to the provincial government by noon on Oct. 24.

The city says 349,815 people or 39.04 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year’s municipal election.

The results confirm that Jeromy Farkas will be Calgary’s new mayor after receiving 91,071 votes.

That’s 581 votes more than runner up Sonya Sharp.

However, those results are still subject to a recount which will be overseen by the government of Alberta and must be completed by 12 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The new members of city council, according to the official results, will be:

  • Ward 1 – Kim Tyers
  • Ward 2 – Jennifer Wyness
  • Ward 3 – Andrew Yule
  • Ward 4 – Daniel James (DJ) Kelly
  • Ward 5 – Raj Dhaliwal
  • Ward 6 – John Pantazopoulos
  • Ward 7 – Myke Atkinson
  • Ward 8 – Nathaniel Schmidt
  • Ward 9 – Harrison M. Clark
  • Ward 10 – Andre Chabot
  • Ward 11 – Rob Ward
  • Ward 12 – Mike Jamieson
  • Ward 13 – Dan McLean
  • Ward 14 – Landon Johnston
The City of Calgary said the official results in Ward 12 reflect the outcome of a recount conducted Thursday under the Local Authorities Election Act and they confirm that Mike Jamieson defeated Sarah Ferguson by a margin of 59 votes.

The new members of council will be officially sworn in at a ceremony in council chambers starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Members of the public will be invited to attend in person or watch it live on the City of Calgary website.

Calgary city council sees significant turnover in 2025 election

The new elected public school trustees are:

  • Wards 1 and 2 – Jenny Regal
  • Wards 3 and 4 – Laura Hack
  • Wards 5 and 10 – Cynthia Cordova
  • Wards 6 and 7 – Patricia Bolger
  • Wards 8 and 9 – Susan Vukadinovic
  • Wards 11 and 13 – Nancy Close
  • Wards 12 and 14 – Charlene May

The new trustees will be sworn in during a special ceremony on Oct. 31.

However, it will only be open to immediate family and will be followed by a organizational meeting during which the trustees will elect a new chair.

The newly elected separate school trustees who will all sit on the board of Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) are:

  • Wards 1 and 2, plus Cochrane – Myra D’Souza
  • Wards 3 and 5 – Terry W.N. Thuo (Acclaimed)
  • Wards 4 and 7, plus Airdrie – Maria-Teresa Vecchio-Romano
  • Wards 6 and 8 – Lory Iovinelli
  • Wards 9 and 10, plus Chestermere – Shannon Cook (Acclaimed)
  • Wards 11 and 12 – Chantelle Dur (Acclaimed)
  • Wards 13 and 14 – Steve Chapman

A spokesperson for the CCSD tells Global News that the new trustees will be sworn in prior to the next regular board meeting on Oct. 29, during which they will also select a new chair and vice-chair.

Most of Calgary’s new city council promised repeal of citywide rezoning
