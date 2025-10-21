Menu

Politics

Global News projects list of Calgary city councillors elected

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 4:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary elects Jeromy Farkas as new mayor: unofficial results'
Calgary elects Jeromy Farkas as new mayor: unofficial results
WATCH: The unofficial winner of Calgary’s mayoral race is Jeromy Farkas, according to the vote tally on Elections Calgary. He narrowly edged out another leading candidate and knocked out the city’s incumbent in Monday night’s election.
A day after Calgarians went to the polls to elect a new mayor, city council and school board trustees, the results of the races are starting to come in and Global News is projecting who three members of the new council will be.

In Ward 13, Global News projects that incumbent councillor Dan McLean of the Communities First party will win re-election after opening up a sizeable lead on Elliot Weinstein of the Calgary Party.

As of early afternoon on Tuesday, McLean had close to 12,000 votes, nearly double the number of ballots cast for Weinstein.

In Ward 11, Global News projects that Rob Ward of the Communities First party will upset incumbent councillor Kourtney Penner, who ran as an independent.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Ward had more than double the number of votes as Penner and about three times the number of ballots cast for Alex Williams of the Calgary Party.

In Ward 10, Global Calgary is projecting that incumbent Andre Chabot of the Communities First party will be re-elected.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, he was leading Nickie Brockhoff of The Calgary Party by about a three to one margin with independent Mahmoud Mourra close behind in third place.

This will be Chabot’s sixth term on council, having served from 2005 to 2017 and then re-elected in 2021.

In Ward 6, Global News is projecting that independent candidate John Pantazopoulos will be elected.

The newcomer to council has been outpolling each of his closest challengers, Inam Teja of The Calgary Party and independent Joanne Birce, by about two votes to one.

In Ward 3, where there was a total of eight people in the running to replace Jasmine Mian, who did not run for re-election, independent candidate Andrew Yule has pulled away from the pack.

With more than double the votes of his closest competitor, Christy Edwards of A Better Calgary Party, Global Calgary is projecting that Yule will be the new councillor for Ward 3.

Vote counting in Calgary resumed early Tuesday morning, but has been agonizingly slow because of new provincial government legislation that requires all ballots to be counted by hand and prohibits the use of electronic vote tabulators.

Global News also projected early Tuesday morning that former councillor Jeromy Farkas will be the new mayor of Calgary after unofficially defeating runner-up Sonya Sharp by just 585 votes.

Incumbent mayor Jyoti Gondek came in third, well behind the two front-runners.

She conceded in a speech to supporters late Monday evening, signalling an end to her term as the first woman to be elected mayor of Calgary.

The results of all Alberta municipal elections must be submitted to the provincial government by noon on Friday, Oct. 24.

Click to play video: 'Looking back on Jyoti Gondek’s term as Calgary mayor'
Looking back on Jyoti Gondek’s term as Calgary mayor
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

