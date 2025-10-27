Menu

Crime

Family of teen who was fatally stabbed in Halifax says they are broken without him

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax – Apr 29, 2024
The family of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in 2024 say they are broken and their lives feel empty without him.

They spoke today in Halifax youth court during the sentencing hearing for a teenager who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

Speaking through an Arabic interpreter, Al Marrach’s mother Basima Al Jaji said she felt like she also died on the day her son was murdered.

She says that since then, she has been living in a body without a soul.

Al Marrach’s sister says that when her brother died, all the joy in life disappeared.

Three other teens have been charged in the 16-year-old’s death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

