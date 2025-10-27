RCMP in B.C. warn of string of vehicle thefts, items taken from cars in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in British Columbia are reminding vehicle owners to “lock it or lose it” after a string of thefts from motor vehicles in the community of Salmon Arm in recent weeks.

Salmon Arm RCMP said in addition to the thefts from inside the vehicles, some of the vehicles have also been stolen.

“Almost all of these have been the result of the vehicle being left unlocks, and vehicle keys or fobs left in the vehicle overnight,” RCMP said in a news release.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP reported about six separate cases that occurred between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 where either items were taken or the vehicles themselves were stolen.

Three cases were reported on Oct. 10, with a woman and a man each reporting their vehicles had been taken, while a third man said items including sunglasses and cash were taken.

The woman reported her husband left for work shortly after 6 a.m. and left the garage open for her to leave but when she went to her car, it was gone. She said the fob had been left in the vehicle.

In the man’s situation, he reported at 9 a.m. that the truck was unlocked with a fob left inside the vehicle. Nearby surveillance footage shows a lone unknown person entering the vehicle around 3:48 a.m., but the video was poor quality and the person could not be identified. RCMP said the man called later at 11:35 a.m. and found his vehicle a few blocks away and declined forensic identification.

With this increase in theft, RCMP say people should establish a 9 p.m. routine that includes removing valuables from your vehicle such as keys, fobs, wallets and person ID, and locking all car doors and windows.

They said people should also close and lock all home windows and doors, including garage side doors and windows if not in use.

If people have exterior lights, turn them on and install motion-sensor or dusk-to-dawn lights to “illuminate entry points and deter intruders.”

Bicycles, tools, and outdoor equipment should also be secured.

Salmon Arm residents are also asked to report any suspicious activity in the area, such as individuals peering into vehicles or windows or entering backyards uninvited, to RCMP’s non-emergency line. However, it added if a crime appears in progress to call 911.