Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Wins over divisional rivals a must for Winnipeg Jets

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 9:06 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
ANALYSIS: Wins over divisional rivals a must for Winnipeg Jets - image View image in full screen

We’re not even into a month of the NHL season, but there are signs already to suggest the potential for a slugfest in the highly competitive Central Division.

When the season began, the narrative around the Winnipeg Jets was something like, ‘They don’t have to repeat their Presidents’ Trophy-winning performance of a year ago. Just use the regular-season schedule to get their playoff game in order.’ Or something to that effect.

Story continues below advertisement

And while that still seems like very sound logic for a team that has not advanced past Round 2 in seven-plus years, these first three and a half weeks of the 2025-26 campaign have given every indication it is going to be a dogfight just to capture one of the top four or five spots out of the Central Division.

We had a live look at the vastly improved and very impressive Utah Mammoth Sunday night at Canada Life Centre. Later this week, Chicago comes to town — and these Blackhawks appear to have ditched the rebuilding mode of the past half-dozen years or so.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toss in a Nashville team on the rebound from that disaster of a year ago, and a stumble and a fumble could quickly send a team to the wrong side of the playoff line in the NHL’s most difficult division.

Story continues below advertisement

So it’s noteworthy the Jets have managed to more than just tread water in this opening month of the schedule, without the services of Adam Lowry, Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti — who are all projected to return at some point in November.

Sunday’s disappointing loss kicked off a stretch of three in a row for Winnipeg against divisional opponents.

With what is unfolding, continuing a three-year trend of getting the most out of these “four pointers” is going to be a must for the Jets if they want to remain among the big three in the NHL’s toughest group.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Oct 22'
John Shannon on the Jets: Oct 22
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices