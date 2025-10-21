Toews starting to feel comfortable playing with Jets

Jonathan Toews’ first NHL goal in more than 2 1/2 years was a pivotal one on Monday night.

Toews’ power play marker at 2:41 of the third period came off a deflection of a Neal Pionk point shot to tie the game 1-1. Mark Scheifele notched the game-winner at 15:06 as the Jets rallied for a 2-1 decision over the struggling Calgary Flames.

“The number 1 thing was the chemistry and the energy in the locker-room that this team has, that was a big selling point, and playing for a team like this that can contend and have a chance to win a Stanley Cup,” said Toews, playing his 16th season in the NHL.

After missing the past two seasons due to health issues, the longtime Chicago Blackhawks star signed a one-year deal in the summer.

“On top of all that, to do it in my hometown in Winnipeg, that’s a big part of it too,” said Toews. “So when I really came down to it, I couldn’t really see myself wearing any other sweater.”

Story continues below advertisement

So far, so good with his new team. After Winnipeg dropped its season opener, 5-4 to the Dallas Stars, the Jets have reeled off five consecutive victories with Toews looking more and more comfortable every night.

“These last few games, I feel like I’m really starting to settle in, and just think less,” said Toews. “Now that some of the systems, and the play calling, and the draws, and what we do off faceoffs, all those little details of our team game have finally become second nature, I can go out there and maybe not overthink but start to relax with the puck and feel a little bit more comfortable and not as afraid to make mistakes.

“And then from there, the offence comes.”

Toews’ last goal was on April 13, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“His game has been getting better every game,” said Jets’ coach Scott Arniel. “It’s probably a big weight off his shoulders, but at the end of the day, we’re not looking at these early games, we’re just trying to get him up and running and playing and being comfortable with how we play, and him feeling good about himself.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In addition to logging more than 18 minutes in ice time, the 37-year-old was a deadly 15-6 at the faceoff circle against the Flames, bumping his season win percentage to a stellar 63.5 per cent.

“That’s a huge asset for us. We weren’t the best faceoff team over the years and he’s helped us in that area, and it’s helped everybody pick up their game,” said Arniel.

But the intangibles the three-time Stanley Cup champion brings extends far beyond that.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets forward Jonathan Toews (19) collides with New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

“That leadership, the hockey sense that he has. He’s got a great mind for the game. You can hear him when he talks to his linemates, talks to his teammates. He has drive,” said Arniel. “All that stuff we’ve seen in the past, but now he’s real good for our group in the sense that he passes on that knowledge.”

Story continues below advertisement

At this stage in his career, slotted in as the club’s No. 2 centre, Toews is no longer relied upon to lead the offence. The team has Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor to lead the way on that front, both of whom are off to a superb start.

Scheifele (7-3-10) and Connor (3-6-9) have both opened the season with six-game point streaks. Scheifele has goals in five straight games to pace the club with seven.

“The game nowadays, there’s no space, it’s so fast, but they just have that connection. And a guy like Gabe (Vilardi) goes out there too and just finds that empty space. He’s such a good catalyst for those two. So it’s fun to watch that line,” said Toews.

Scheifele welcomes Toews’ veteran presence.

“He’s a guy that wants to get back in the rhythm of things. He wants to excel each and every game and I think that’s the coolest thing,” said Scheifele. “A guy with as much experience as he has is still wanting to grow his game each and every night. He fits right into this group and we’re lucky to have him.”

Toews sees great things ahead for his new club.

“Everything I had heard was that they’ve got an experienced group, and you saw what they did in the playoffs last year, and experience like that only continues to build, and especially their success in the regular season,” said Toews.

Story continues below advertisement