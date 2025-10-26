Mammoth ground Jets 3-2 for seventh straight win

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Dylan Guenther scored the winner with less than six minutes left to give the Utah Mammoth a 3-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets in a tight battle on Sunday night.

It was the Mammoth’s seventh straight victory as they improved to 8-2.

Michael Carcone and Mikhail Sergachev scored the other Utah goals.

Mark Scheifele, with his eighth of the season, and Dylan DeMelo replied for the Jets, who have won six of their last eight games.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 28 shots for the Mammoth, while Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for Winnipeg (6-3) before 13,678 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg tied the game 2-2 on the power play in the second period. With John Marino off for interference, Scheifele took a pass from Josh Morrissey and whipped a shot past Vanecek. It was Morrissey’s 300th NHL career helper.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Mammoth scored two goals 64 seconds apart in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Carcone finished a 2-on-1 with Kailer Yamamoto at 11:07. Hellebuyck had little chance on the play.

Utah tied the game 1-1 on the power play at the 10:03 mark of the middle period when Sergachev snapped a shot past Hellebuyck.

The Jets opened the scoring 45 seconds into the second period. DeMelo’s shot from the point beat Vanecek cleanly. Kyle Connor had one of the assists to give him 305 career helpers, moving him past Bryan Little into third place in franchise history.

TAKE-AWAYS

Jets: After a tight-checking first period, the hosts opened the scoring early in the second, then tied it 2-2 late in the period after falling behind 2-1. But they were on their heels in the third.

Mammoth: After allowing the game’s first goal, they took a 2-1 lead, which they relinquished late in the second, setting up the third-period dramatics. They then dominated the final period.

KEY MOMENT

Story continues below advertisement

Guenther’s goal was set up by Logan Cooley after JJ Peterka stole the puck from defenceman Haydn Fleury.

KEY STAT

It was Guenther’s seventh point in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Mammoth: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Jets: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.