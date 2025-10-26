Eberle scores twice as surging Kraken beat Oilers 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored two goals, both set up by Matty Beniers, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to continue the best start in franchise history.

Tye Kartiye scored his first of the season as the Kraken improved to 5-2-2. In the past two games, Seattle has defeated last season’s President’s Trophy winner Winnipeg (3-0 on Thursday in Winnipeg) and now Stanley Cup runner-up Edmonton.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves for the Kraken. It was just his second win in nine career games against Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse each scored their first of the season for the Oilers, who had won nine of their previous 10 against Seattle. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Draisaitl now has points in six straight games against the Kraken, including five multi-point games.

Eberle put the Kraken on the board just 1:23 into the game with his third of the season, taking a cross-ice pass from Beniers and lifting a shot over Skinner from the right circle.

Kartiye made it 2-0 at 6:35 of the second period, sending in a shot from high in the slot.

Bouchard got Edmonton on the scoreboard with a power-play goal with 4:39 left in the second period. It was the Oilers’ fifth goal with the man advantage in the last three games.

Eberle made it 3-1 on a shot right in front on a pass from Beniers with 7:39 to play.

Nurse ripped a shot from just inside the blue line on the right side that beat Daccord with 5:25 left.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Kraken: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL