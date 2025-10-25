Menu

Health

4.9 million pounds of frozen, boneless chicken have been recalled

By Associated Press The Associated Press
Posted October 25, 2025 5:17 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hormel Foods is recalling nearly 4.9 million pounds of frozen boneless chicken products it sold to restaurants, cafeterias and other outlets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Customers reported finding metal in the chicken breast and thigh products. Hormel concluded that the metal came from a conveyor belt used in production, the food safety service said. There have been no reports of illnesses or injuries.

The recalled Hormel Fire Braised chicken items were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service, a restaurant supply company, at locations nationwide from Feb. 10 through Sept. 19. The products are only sold to food service companies, not directly to consumers.

The food safety service said that some of the recalled chicken may be in freezers at hotels, restaurants and cafeterias and urged that it be thrown away. Hormel said it has notified all customers who received the products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can reach out to Hormel Foods through the company website or by calling 1-800-523-4635.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

