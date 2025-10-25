Menu

Canada

Alberta premier responds to threat of broader labour action in call-in radio show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2025 3:37 pm
Uncertain timeline for teachers and students return to class
WATCH: Uncertain timeline for teachers and students return to class.
Alberta’s premier says she hopes the legislation her government tables on Monday to force striking teachers back to work isn’t followed by broader labour action.

Danielle Smith’s comments on her call-in radio show come at the heels of a threat of unprecedented mobilization by the Alberta Federation of Labour if the government doesn’t rule out the use of the notwithstanding clause in its dealings with teachers.

The federation, which represents more than 350,000 workers, says the clause will make a mockery of the constitutional right to strike and escalate the contract dispute between the government and teachers.

When asked about the threat on her call-in radio show, Smith didn’t rule out the use of the clause and said teachers will have to be ordered back to work if they don’t voluntarily agree to it.

She said her government is balancing the rights of taxpayers, students and teachers.

The strike involves 51,000 teachers in public, separate and francophone schools and affects 750,000 students now in their third week out of classes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

