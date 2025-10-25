Stampeders win, but playoff date still unknown

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The Calgary Stampeders have done their part to secure second, now the waiting begins.

Rene Paredes kicked four field goals as the Stampeders won their third game in a row and took a major leap toward securing a home game in the West Division semifinal, defeating the rival Edmonton Elks 20-10 on Friday in the final regular-season game for both squads.

“It was a good win for the team, for the good guys,” said Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. “As an offence we want to be a little bit better in the red zone. We need to get sevens (points) instead of those threes. Because we are going to need them in the playoffs.

“It’s anybody’s game in the playoffs and if we can convert those into sevens instead of threes, it’s going to help us out a little bit more.”

The playoff possibilities are still a little convoluted.

Calgary (11-7) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers if Winnipeg wins against Montreal and the B.C. Lions lose against Saskatchewan on Saturday. The Stamps will host the B.C. Lions should Winnipeg win over Montreal and the Lions tie against Saskatchewan, or if Montreal wins and the Lions lose or tie.

If the Lions win their game, they will host, having won both games against Calgary this season.

“We gave ourselves a chance, we felt we needed to win to give ourselves our best chance to get a home playoff game,” said Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’re excited for the playoffs. Was it our best game? No.

“We weren’t great at all inside the five. Normally you are going to lose those games if you go down and get six points from three trips inside the five, but we kept fighting. It was a bit sloppy, but we’ll show up for the playoffs.”

The Elks (7-11) had a four-game home winning streak halted and made some positive strides this season, even if they missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

“I felt there was growth throughout the staff and the football team,” said Elks head coach Mark Kilam. “I think we established a foundation of who we want to be, especially on a day-to-day basis.

“But I’m disappointed right now. I wanted to play better in this game.”

Calgary opened the scoring on a long opening drive that ate five minutes off the clock, capped off by a one-yard quarterback keeper by backup pivot Quincy Vaughn.

Edmonton had a chance to get on the board late in the first, but Vincent Blanchard’s field goal attempt was blocked by Miles Brown.

The Stampeders took a 10-0 lead three minutes into the second frame as Paredes made a 12-yard field goal kick.

Paredes added a 44-yard FG just past the mid-mark of the second.

The Elks looked to have finally got going with five minutes left in the second quarter as Justin Rankin made a couple of nice fakes en route to what appeared to be a 35-yard rushing touchdown. However, a replay revealed that Calgary’s Bailey Devine-Scott knocked the ball out of his hands just before he crossed the line and Rankin and trailing teammates were too busy celebrating to pick it up, allowing Stampeder Jacob Roberts to fall on it and negate the TD.

Calgary took a 16-0 lead into the locker room at the half after a late 41-yard Paredes field goal.

Edmonton finally hit the scoreboard thanks to an early third quarter 51-yard field goal by Blanchard.

Paredes countered with a 10-yard FG.

The Elks managed to get one into the end zone just past halfway through the third as QB Cody Fajardo completed a nine-yard TD pass to Jalon Calhoun.

After scoring a point on a punt single, Calgary’s Brady Breeze blocked an Elks punt, giving the Stamps possession at the Edmonton six, but they were unable to score with the opportunity, turning the ball over on downs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.