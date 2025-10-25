Stampeders beat Elks, move into second in the West

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Rene Paredes kicked four field goals as the Calgary Stampeders took a major leap toward securing a home game in the West Division semifinal, defeating the rival Edmonton Elks 20-10 on Friday in the final regular-season game for both squads.

The playoff possibilities are still a little convoluted.

Calgary (11-7) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers if Winnipeg wins against Montreal and the B.C. Lions lose against Saskatchewan on Saturday. They will host the B.C. Lions should Winnipeg win over Montreal and the Lions tie against Saskatchewan, or if Montreal wins and the Lions lose or tie.

If the Lions win their game, they will host, having won both games against Calgary this season.

The Elks (7-11) had a four-game home winning streak halted and made some positive strides this season, even if they missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Calgary opened the scoring on a long opening drive that ate five minutes off the clock, capped off by a one-yard quarterback keeper by backup pivot Quincy Vaughn.

Edmonton had a chance to get on the board late in the first, but Vincent Blanchard’s field goal attempt was blocked by Miles Brown.

The Stampeders took a 10-0 lead three minutes into the second frame as Paredes made a 12-yard field goal kick.

Paredes added a 44-yard field goal just past the mid-mark of the second.

The Elks looked to have finally got going with five minutes left in the second quarter as Justin Rankin made a couple of nice fakes en route to what appeared to be a 35-yard rushing touchdown. However, a replay revealed that Calgary’s Bailey Devine-Scott knocked the ball out of his hands just before he crossed the line and Rankin and trailing teammates were too busy celebrating to pick it up, allowing Stampeder Jacob Roberts to fall on it and negate the TD.

Calgary took a 16-0 lead into the locker room at the half after a late 41-yard Paredes field goal.

Edmonton finally hit the scoreboard thanks to an early third quarter 51-yard field goal by Blanchard.

Paredes countered with a 10-yard field goal.

The Elks managed to get one into the end zone just past halfway through the third as QB Cody Fajardo completed a nine-yard TD pass to Jalon Calhoun.

After scoring a point on a punt single, Calgary’s Brady Breeze blocked an Elks punt, giving the Stamps possession at the Edmonton six, but they were unable to score with the opportunity, turning the ball over on downs.

NOTES

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the second time in his career. … Edmonton missing the playoffs for the last five seasons is the longest post-season drought in team history and is tied for the third longest streak of futility in team history. That said, they showed improvement, losing four games by four points or less. … Calgary receiver Jalen Philpot missed the game with a knee injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.